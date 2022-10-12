Here’s how to join in on Spellcraft’s next alpha preview event

Like many Guild Wars fans, we’ve had our eye on One More Game for a couple of years now, given that it was founded and helmed by several MMO luminaries, including folks from ArenaNet and En Masse like Patrick Wyatt, Jamie Winsor, and Daniel Dociu. Last spring, the studio finally revealed what it’s been working on: a “real-time tactics” multiplayer title called Spellcraft.

Now, One More Game is plotting an alpha preview event for later this fall, with lots of ways to get in, including through MOP! Folks who sign up using this registration link will automatically be invited into the next preview event, expected to kick off in the next couple of weeks – no waiting in line or hoping for keys required. (And no, we don’t make money off this link.)

Do note that while this leg of the test won’t be expressly region-linked, the devs are aiming it for the North American audience right now (to help ensure smooth matchmaking). But you won’t be locked out regardless.

In the meantime, you can check out the latest Tiktok trailer for the game, which is… really something.