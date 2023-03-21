One More Game’s multiplayer tactical game Spellcraft opens up its Steam alpha April 6

Back in 2020, we covered the formation of a new fully remote company, One More Game, with a bunch of relevant names from MMOs and multiplayer games: Patrick Wyatt, a former founder of ArenaNet and En Masse Entertainment, and Jamie Winsor, a former veteran developer of Undead Labs and Riot Games, put together a dream team of devs, including the Guild Wars franchise’s Daniel Dociu. Then, last year, we learned what they were using all their newfound investor money to build: a real-time tactics multiplayer game called Spellcraft, which began taking alpha applications for private test phases last April.

Now, that alpha is about to get a lot bigger, as One More Game announced this morning that it’s throwing open the doors for a public alpha test on Steam on April 6th.

“In Spellcraft, actively command an entire team of heroes and outplay your opponents in a new type of strategy game: a Real-Time Battler. Choose your party of three heroes to take into the fight and fine-tune your strategy by selecting from unique and powerful spells for each. Showcase your tactical mastery by casting well-timed spells, dealing damage and disrupting your opponent’s best-laid plans. Created by devs behind classics like StarCraft, Diablo, Guild Wars, League of Legends and Magic: Arena, Spellcraft combines elements of competitive online multiplayer and tactical strategy games into an accessible, free-to-play package. Battles are brief and action-filled, so you can get more Ws in your game time!”

Steam users can click the “request access” button on the game’s Steam page to get in line for the event, and in the meantime, we’ve got the new video and some new pics to go along with it!