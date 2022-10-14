World of Warcraft begins Dragonflight pre-patch event testing on the PTR

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
All indications of when we’ll see the Dragonflight pre-patch for World of Warcraft are ambiguous, but they definitely seem to lead toward “soon.” Case in point: The game’s public test server is now testing the pre-patch event, which includes the return of Uldaman as a level 60 dungeon, the introductory quest line, and elemental storms in a couple of zones changing the area and enemies. Considering that there’s an end date for the game’s current content season, we can reasonably assume that the event itself is not very far out at all.

Of course, the arrival of the pre-patch brings with it a number of changes, and one of those changes will be flagging even the game’s most recent tier set bonuses as Legacy bonuses, effectively disabling them across the board. The reasoning, as explained in the announcement, is that the substantial changes coming with talent trees necessitated this purely for mechanical purposes. So while you’ll still have the stat boosts of that high-end kit, you won’t be sporting the additional set bonuses when Dragonflight arrives.

Source: Official Site (1, 2)
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
