The MOP Up: Apex Legends revamps its matchmaking system

Ever wonder how a competitive online game pairs you up with other people for skirmishes? In a new dev blog, Apex Legends’ team went into detail about how the game’s revised matchmaking system will work.

“We are in the process of retiring our old Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) system for a new one that more accurately groups our players based on skill, and thus lets our matchmaking algorithm make better decisions when forming groups. The end goal is to create fairer matches and experiences that are more fun for all. ”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news!

Stardew Valley dropped the 1.5 update for mobile (which came out for PC and consoles in… 2020!). This update adds the NPC Leo and beach farms.

Neverwinter wants all in-game bards to create a song, record it, and submit it for a chance at winning a pet, mount, or a bundle of ZEN!

Looking for small patches with an assortment of minor bug fixes? Look no further than Star Trek Online, Valorant, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Riders of Icarus.

Lord of the Rings Online’s world builder took fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Great River:

World War Z Aftermath has a big patch coming on January 24th with an upgraded horde mode:

