EVE Online invites capusuleers to its revived Arc event, Operation Epiphany

CCP Games isn’t aiming to let up on the EVE Online content cadence that helped propel the 20-year-old MMO to one of its strongest modern revenue quarters earlier this year: It’s already barreling onward toward its next expansion.

“Today, CCP Games launched the EVE Operation: ‘Epiphany’ event in the iconic spacefaring MMO EVE Online,” the studio announced this morning. “Previously known as Arc events, this EVE Operation introduces The Deathless, a mysterious pirate figurehead, who invites players to embark on a journey to decipher clues to unveil the locations of concealed stargates. These gates, once discovered, unlock an uncharted domain in EVE Online for players to explore. The first player to find each gate will be rewarded 50 billion ISK and have their names etched into EVE Online’s history. The EVE Operation: ‘Epiphany’ concludes with the reveal of the next major content expansion for EVE Online, which launches later this year.”

In other words, if you don’t want to open gates in Guild Wars 2 or New World right now, you can go do it in EVE.