The MOP Up: Palia releases its super-chill soundtrack

Feast your ear-tongues on these sound-pops: Palia’s completely chill score is now available as a full 24-track album that you can listen to on multiple streaming services.

“Each track written into the game was creatively thought out based on the game context and many have personal stories behind them too,” said Composer Steffen Schmidt. “I poured my heart into each track and I hope our players will continue to enjoy the score whether they are running around Palia in-game with their friends or enjoying a cozy musical moment in real life.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Skyorge’s latest Oceanid Season is coming with a new nightmare difficulty level for distortions — and better rewards to go with that.

Shroud of the Avatar’s Release 117 came about these here parts with a lot of polish for the online RPG.

MU Online’s Season 18 Part 1-3 (catchy, right?) introduced artifact equiment and a group boss battle event that involves 40 players hunting down a major beast.

Torchlight Infinite’s devs talked up their new season for this mobile online game.

Playable Worlds’ Raph Koster was interviewed on The Fourth Curtain podcast:

Undecember unleashed its Hira update with more story, six new bosses, and Season 2 (with new difficulty modes).

SMITE brought about its Season of Celebration: “This major update launches the Odyssey, the main Year 10 event, and brings a new splendid conquest map.” Splendid!

“We’ve got some Deadman tweaks and other small fixes coming in today ahead of Path of Glouphrie’s release next week, plus news on Jagex Launcher updates, which includes us allowing [HD RuneScape community project] to be playable,” said OldSchool RuneScape.

