Diablo IV has launched on Steam to ‘mixed’ reviews alongside its Season of Blood update

Diablo IV has kicked off the centerpiece of its autumn today with the launch of Season of Blood and the launch of the game on Steam.

“Today, Diablo IV’s Season of Blood is live for all to play!” Blizzard says. “Team up with the Vampire Hunter Erys, voiced by actress and producer Gemma Chan, and gather Vampiric Powers to fight the new bloodthirsty threat that roams Sanctuary. This Season, explore a new questline that will have you challenge difficult foes and the terrifying Vampire Lord who commands them, Lord Zir. With this Season also comes many quality-of-life updates including updates to Nightmare dungeons, faster leveling to Level 100, adjustments to mounts, additional endgame bosses, Class balance improvements, and much more.”

Players are going to want to check out the massive patch notes, and there’s quite lengthy list of class tweaks, quality-of-life perks, item drop changes, and more.

The Steam version – which is currently on sale for 25% off through November 1st – includes the expected roster of cheevos, and it works on Steam Deck too. And as for the Steam reviews so far… well, they’re flagged “mixed” at the moment, which is a kinder reception than Overwatch 2 got.