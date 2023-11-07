Neverwinter’s Spelljammer module sends players into Wildspace with today’s launch

As promised, today is patch day for Cryptic’s Neverwinter, in spite of the shadow of studio layoffs hanging over the company thanks to Embracer’s destructive bumbling: Spelljammer is officially here. Blessedly, this release hits PC and console simultaneously.

“Today, Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios announced that Neverwinter’s latest module, Spelljammer, is now available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This new major update for the free-to-play Dungeons & Dragons MMORPG transports adventurers to thrilling space-based adventures within the infinite, airless world of Wildspace. Originally introduced in the Dungeons & Dragons Spelljammer: Adventures in Space campaign, Neverwinter’s Spelljammer module also introduces a brand-new Spelljammer story arc.”

The module includes the new Wildspace adventure zone composed of multiple landing sites, the Defense of the Moondancer trial with three tiers of difficulty, and multiple quality-of-life upgrades to boons, the trial UI, Paladins, and Barb Sentinels. Patch notes are already up!

“In Spelljammer, reports of falling stars across all of Toril has led Lord Neverember to summon adventurers to investigate this ill omen,” the studio says. “However, while bolstering the city’s defenses, the city of Neverwinter is struck by an astral seed – leading to an assault from Astral Elves of the Xaryxian Empire. During this battle, a spelljammer ship, the Moondancer arrives with the offer of assistance against his deadly empire and departs to Wildspace. Alongside the crew of the Moondancer, you’ll need to journey to various planets and convince the inhabitants to ally against the Xaryxian Empire and save Toril!”