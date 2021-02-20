BlizzConline 2021: World of Warcraft Q&A liveblog

Well, there’s one way today’s World of Warcraft’s Q&A session is going to be different at BlizzConline 2021: There is absolutely zero chance that an audience member will be able to interrupt it. This would be because there will be no live questions because the event is all streamed, so all of the questions will definitely be checked ahead of time very clearly.
Whether or not the rest of the various questions answered for this iteration of the game’s annual Q&A will qualify as good news remains to be seen, but we’ll find out together, won’t we? As always, the liveblog will take place down in the comment section, with relevant answers being brought into the main body of the article as we go. The panel is live at 3 p.m. EST.
Q: Can you elaborate on the Anduin and Sylvanas story?
A: Very central to the storyline. It culminated with that cliffhanger with Sylvanas and the sword; it’s awesome for BlizzConline to show what happened, and we understand why the Jailer wanted Anduin (to walk into Bastion).
Q: When Anduin walks past Uther, does Uther know what’s happening?
A: On some level, he recognizes that power, and it’s not lost on him that it’s a kingly figure with long blonde hair.
Q: Classic is getting Burning Crusade; when moving while keeping a copy, will I see any differences logging into my two different characters?
A: When you log in at prepatch, the snapshot of that character is right from the prepatch; that’s who moves forward. The choice comes on log in. You’ll have to log in to a separate classic server if you choose to remain on classic. Servers will not change.
Q: How will high population numbers be handled in TBC Classic?
They do expect the majority of players will progress onward.
Won’t give spoilers, but it’ll be an “epic” moment to face down against Sylvanas.
Roundtable answer panel: John Hight, Holly Longdale, Brian Birmingham, Ion Hazzikostas, Ely Cannon, and Steve Danuser.
