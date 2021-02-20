BlizzConline 2021: World of Warcraft Q&A liveblog

Well, there’s one way today’s World of Warcraft’s Q&A session is going to be different at BlizzConline 2021: There is absolutely zero chance that an audience member will be able to interrupt it. This would be because there will be no live questions because the event is all streamed, so all of the questions will definitely be checked ahead of time very clearly.

Whether or not the rest of the various questions answered for this iteration of the game’s annual Q&A will qualify as good news remains to be seen, but we’ll find out together, won’t we? As always, the liveblog will take place down in the comment section, with relevant answers being brought into the main body of the article as we go. The panel is live at 3 p.m. EST.