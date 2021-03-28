MMO Week in Review: Betas for Magic Legends and WoW Classic Burning Crusade

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Magic Legends soft-launched on PC this week with an open beta that attracted a lot of attention and lot of grouching too, culminating in a weekend promise from Cryptic meant to pacify the grumbling.

Meanwhile, MMO players were enraptured by WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade beta, the stress test for Mortal Online 2, Raph Koster’s latest manifesto, Monster Hunter Rise’s release, and Elite Dangerous’ impending Odyssey alpha.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: