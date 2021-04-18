MMO Week in Review: So LOTRO is breathing easier right about now

It’s pretty rare that a story that broke over the weekend is the most interesting thing to have happened all week unless it’s a treat from Daybreak, but we’ve got one for you: Yesterday, Amazon admitted that it and Tencent-owned Leyou have canceled the Lord of the Rings MMORPG that they’ve been working on for the last few years. Even though the reason sounds more like some sort of dispute rather than a lack of faith in the MMO market, it’s still unsettling.

The good news is that we’ve already got a Lord of the Rings MMO, and it’s still doing fine. We’re also staring down betas for Swords of Legends, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, and Elyon. Plus, we dipped a toe into Diablo II Resurrected’s alpha, Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey alpha, Path of Exile’s messy Ultimatum launch, Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood, and FFXIV’s Death Unto Dawn.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Path of Exile Ultimatum league is now live - Path of Exile friends, I hope you have blocked off your weekend and stocked your fridge because Ultimatum is very definitely happening to you tonight. As this post goes live,…
Perfect Ten: How to deal with MMO burnout - I remember the first time I got hit hard by the powerhouse slugger known as "burnout." It was during my second stint in World of Warcraft, oddly enough, which by…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Vamen Dbarr

Frankly, I was hoping this MMO would end up good. Not just because we rarely get a good new MMO these days, but because the company who runs LOTRO is terrible and I was hoping it would make them improve. I have been waiting on a reply from their support for over two months now after my account was compromised. No matter what you do, you can’t get any reply from them. I’ve seen a ton of other people with similar issues. One of the few people I saw who had his issue resolved said it took 6 months. A week is bad enough, but months…
All I can figure is they don’t care about lifetime members because they don’t get as much cash from us. I would buy stuff on occasion but I’m certainly never giving them any money again.
Very frustrating, as you can imagine.

1 hour ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

So easier that their first patch post news is already bad and no one has another option to go.

1 hour ago
Reader
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
Schlag Sweetleaf

.

happy days are here again.gif
2 hours ago
Bree Royce
Author
Bree Royce

Perfection :D

2 hours ago