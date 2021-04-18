MMO Week in Review: So LOTRO is breathing easier right about now

It’s pretty rare that a story that broke over the weekend is the most interesting thing to have happened all week unless it’s a treat from Daybreak, but we’ve got one for you: Yesterday, Amazon admitted that it and Tencent-owned Leyou have canceled the Lord of the Rings MMORPG that they’ve been working on for the last few years. Even though the reason sounds more like some sort of dispute rather than a lack of faith in the MMO market, it’s still unsettling.

The good news is that we’ve already got a Lord of the Rings MMO, and it’s still doing fine. We’re also staring down betas for Swords of Legends, Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, and Elyon. Plus, we dipped a toe into Diablo II Resurrected’s alpha, Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey alpha, Path of Exile’s messy Ultimatum launch, Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood, and FFXIV’s Death Unto Dawn.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

