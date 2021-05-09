MMO Week in Review: Blizzard’s depletion and a trip to Bespin

Activision-Blizzard stole the week of news when our little ol’ post about how Blizzard itself has now dropped almost 29% of its active playerbase in three years went viral on Reddit, though of course as longtime readers know, Blizzard has been dropping for a long time and it’s entirely clear which titles are responsible for all the bleed and where all the players went – though I bet you have a few guesses.

Meanwhile, we got our greedy hands on Elyon, recapped Guild Wars 2’s Icebrood Saga, flew to SWG Legends’ Bespin expansion for Star Wars Day, and pegged June 1st as WoW Classic’s Burning Crusade launch date.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

