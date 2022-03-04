Destiny 2 prepares to open the Witch Queen’s Vow of the Disciple raid on March 5

Saturday, March 5th, at 1:00 p.m. EST. That’s the date and the time when Destiny 2 will open up the Vow of the Disciple raid for the Witch Queen expansion, challenging groups of six players to breach the mysterious pyramid ship that looms in Savathûn’s Throne World and discover a dark secret. As if there would be any possible other kind of secret hiding in there.

As per usual, the first 24 hours of the raid’s opening will be in Contest mode as Bungie devs and Destiny fans peer in on the world first race, which once more offers a unique in-game emblem, a championship belt, and the opportunity to buy one-of-a-kind physical schwag from the Bungie Store. Otherwise, everyone else who just wants to play the raid will be able to collect a distinct emblem for their first clear; it’s not as distinct as the world first emblem, but those kinds of players probably don’t really care anyway.

Outside of the new raid and race to first, the latest newsletter elaborates on drop changes that were earlier mentioned by the game’s director, new Twitch Drops featuring the Hard Light exotic weapon and similarly themed in-game goodies, and confirmation that the Steam Deck will not be supported at this time.

