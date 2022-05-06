Betawatch: Dysterra enters another beta testing phase

It’s time to test Dysterra, don’t you know? If you have been eagerly looking forward to a chance to get in on the game’s testing, we hope you snagged one of our keys earlier this week. If not… we’re sorry. We’ll let you know how it is? True love can wait or something? The point is that it’s testing and that’s good news for the people who wanted to test it and got in.
Other beta news below:
- You should bring an umbrella and a fan to the Fractured beta because the weather system is live. (You might want to bring a bucket and a mop for… other reasons.)
- Every superhero needs a house, and Ship of Heroes has its housing beta running right now. Houses for all! Make your Fortress of Crash Pad!
- The final Mad World alpha is happening later this month on May 25th. That’s not so far away; you can wait that long, right?
- Last but not least, Atlas is going to be wiping the world on May 18th. It’s also still promising to launch completely later this year, so that’s… something!
Unfortunately, this particular week did not provide a strong narrative throughline or a structure for a consistent joke, so we will have to simply shrug and send you off to the list of games we have in testing just below without that sense of conclusion. Sorry. You can let us know if something slipped test phases in the comments, at least!
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
Dysterra: Closed beta until May 17th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha testing
V Rising: Closed beta, early access on May 17th
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access