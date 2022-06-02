Star Citizen shares work on ships, a new player experience, missions, and dev tools in May report

As we slip into June, it’s time once again for CIG to check in with May’s development progress for Star Citizen, outlining work done by the various teams in its usual level of specificity and granularity.

Much of the report discusses various AI behaviors that CIG has been talking up to this point, from AI ship landing behaviors to locomotion. There are also new AI tech pieces in place such as one that lets NPCs spontaneously talk to one another, occlusion improvements to stop enemies seeing hidden targets, and the ability to assign different factions distinct reactions to friendly fire.



A lot was also made about tools, including integration of Mighty Bridge, progress on a procedural generator for locations, and more integration of the Gen12 renderer. There’s also a part in the Engine section of the post that assures fans rope running over a pulley wheel is being managed correctly by physics, thank goodness.

In terms of gameplay features, the post notes progress on ships like the Merchantman, the Corsair, the Argo SRV, and unannounced vehicles; enhancements to the first-person scanning feature that will offer up more information on items that get pinged; and bug fixes for the Arena Commander and Star Marine modes (but no word on Theaters of War, which still appears to be in limbo). The narrative section also notes nebulous work on some new (but still unexplained) mission archetypes and preliminary work on a new tutorial that promises to introduce new players to Star Citizen’s mechanics.