The MOP Up: Witness the creation of a Dauntless behemoth

Dauntless shared a neat video of a collaboration between its players and artists: “Back in April, many of you joined us for a community drawing stream. With the creative ideas and feedback pouring in from Slayers worldwide, concept artist Julio created a brand new Behemoth concept live on stream. ”

AdventureQuest 3D gave a progress report on the second part of its Nulgath Saga: “This release has taken considerably longer than anticipated. It is an important release for the players and the team. That is why, when we were not thrilled with an early version of it, we scrapped and re-wrote it.”

Elyon is giving away some goodies through September 7th, so get yours!

“Due to several technical malfunctions, major changes to the sidekick Hippolyre have been made,” Wakfu announced as part of its Update 1.76.6.

Prosperous Universe is working to shore up the difficult-to-learn Manufacturer profession.

Reader Alexander sent us in this nearly four-hour-long EverQuest 2 video to help you relax and tour the world of Norrath:

PUBG Battlegrounds put the finishing touches on its Deston map:

The final update for #Deston is almost here with many new features. To learn about the details, check out the #PUBG Update 19.2 Patch Report. pic.twitter.com/vsHjXOatCX — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) August 31, 2022

