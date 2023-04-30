The MOP Up: Chrono Odyssey preps gameplay video, plans global release

Expect to start hearing more buzz about South Korean next-gen MMO Chrono Odyssey now that it’s ramping up hype and info. Its studio told fans on Twitter that a gameplay trailer is due to drop on May 3rd, even though the title itself is “not close to release.” The good news is that when Chrono Odyssey does arrive, it’s aiming for a global launch.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Sea of Thieves talked about the creation of ships’ crests as a new customization option. ‘With 34 Ship’s Crests to build ahead of the release of Season Seven, the team had a lot of designs to work through. While Crests in the same set share similar designs, the more unique ones required their own finishing touches and flourishes.”

Prosperous Universe gave a sneak peek at the upcoming Leaderboards feature.

Hardcore looter shooter Marauders trotted out its United Allies update on April 25th with a new faction, 14 additional ships, and the new Wreckage resource.

ARPG Undecember released its Ganida update on April 27th with new story beats, nine themes, 18 stages, more than 40 additional monsters, a higher difficulty mode, the Throne of Time solo content, the Bow Gun, and more.

Ex-Blizzard lead Mike Morhaime and his new studio Moonshot Games is looking to hire a new community manager for Dreamhaven.

Battlefield 2042 released Update 4.2 with “a map rework for Discarded and a variety of quality-of-life improvements to the game. ”

Hero of Aethric is testing a balance patch with fixes to the Valhallen, Summoner, and Thief clsses, PvP adjustments, and new mechanics for Time Magic.

A small Neverwinter patch added a mailbox to Whispering Post and fiddled around with a few of the companions.

Pokémon Go Fest is coming in August to major cities around the globe, as well as your home: “There will also be a concluding two-day digital event available to Trainers around the world! Join millions of other Trainers and play from anywhere during this special digital GO Fest 2023 event.”

Consulting Producer David Brevik sat down for an interview about Torchlight Infinite and its May global release:

Ready to vacation in The Cycle’s Tharis Island? Pack smart with this video:

Returning to Sea of Thieves, catch up on some of the latest news tidbits:

Grab a plate because a fresh helping of Sea of Thieves News has just finished on the stove! Including a free football-inspired Twitch Drop, some in-game reporting tools and a look into the construction of Port Merrick, enjoy this satisfying update now. pic.twitter.com/ge4WCL4VY1 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) April 25, 2023

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line