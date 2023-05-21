MMO Week in Review: Looks like Amazon LOTR MMO is back on the menu

But they were all of them deceived, for another MMO was made

By
Bree Royce
A new MMO was born this week – or reborn, really – as Amazon announced its second attempt at a Lord of the Rings MMORPG (and then managed to “we’re not in Azeroth anymore” at the extant MMO LOTRO, to the irritation of the prospective Amazon fanbase).

Meanwhile, Tarisland promised global launch later this year, Bossa announced Worlds Adrift 2 Lost Skies, Jack Emmert’s new NetEase studio announced a Warhammer 40k game, Nightingale was delayed yet again, and Blizzard did Blizzard things by canceling most of Overwatch 2’s promised PvE content and then bafflingly appearing to cop to having fibbed about it since before launch.

Apologies for this post being five minutes late tonight; we were having a sincere but very stupid debate over the worst meme to use as the title for this article as the best one – about second LOTR – was already taken.

Finally, if you’re following MMO beta news, swing by our newly revamped Betawatch column, which got a huge upgrade this past week! Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Perfect Ten: Overwatch 2 is peak Blizzard - So in case you missed it yesterday, Overwatch 2 got unceremoniously canceled. Oh, I know, the game is still operating, but someone has already put together an edit of the…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

