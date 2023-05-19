Betawatch: Bossa in the Skies with Lost

Yes, we’re back! And so is Bossa Games, it turns out, with Lost Skies on the way. It’s actually very similar to Worlds Adrift, but this time not an open PvP grief nightmare. Yes, we could all point out that we’ve heard this one before, but the important thing is that we might all get the airship island exploration game we wanted in the first place. In the end, maybe the real power of friendship was the people we couldn’t grief along the way.

Meanwhile, that new Lord of the Rings game is back in the news because even though the game does not yet have a title or release window or game mechanics, Amazon Games decided to throw some shade at Lord of the Rings Online ahead of any of that. This is, of course, an intensely classy move that is entirely backed up by Amazon’s own track record. Please don’t check.

Other beta news? Why, we’ve got a roundup just below and our full list of games in testing, but they’re… prettier now! Downright gorgeous, even! And you can still share insights we might have missed down in the comments.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Age of Water: Beta

ARK 2: Closed testing

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Ashfall: Closed testing

Bellatores: Closed testing

Blue Protocol: Japanese testing

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

The Day Before: Closed alpha (delay drama)

Diablo IV: Open beta

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dune Awakening: Closed testing

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fae Farm: Closed testing (delayed)

Fractured Online: Back in closed development

Fractured Veil: Back in closed development

Frozen Flame: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Ilysia: Alpha two

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)

Lost Skies: Closed testing

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Multiverse: Returned to closed testing

Nightingale: Meep

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Odd Giants: Alpha

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Closed alpha

Pantheon: Intermittent backer alpha

Past Fate: Closed alpha

Pax Dei: Closed alpha

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Reign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Seed: Alpha (drama, crypto link and weird comms blockout?)

Shadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed alpha

Spellcraft: Alpha

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Tarisland: Beta

Throne & Liberty: Korean closed beta

Valheim: Early access

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Warcraft Arclight Rumble: Closed alpha

Waven: Open alpha

Wayfinder: Closed beta

