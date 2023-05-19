Betawatch: Bossa in the Skies with Lost

Yes, we’re back! And so is Bossa Games, it turns out, with Lost Skies on the way. It’s actually very similar to Worlds Adrift, but this time not an open PvP grief nightmare. Yes, we could all point out that we’ve heard this one before, but the important thing is that we might all get the airship island exploration game we wanted in the first place. In the end, maybe the real power of friendship was the people we couldn’t grief along the way.

Meanwhile, that new Lord of the Rings game is back in the news because even though the game does not yet have a title or release window or game mechanics, Amazon Games decided to throw some shade at Lord of the Rings Online ahead of any of that. This is, of course, an intensely classy move that is entirely backed up by Amazon’s own track record. Please don’t check.

Other beta news? Why, we’ve got a roundup just below and our full list of games in testing, but they’re… prettier now! Downright gorgeous, even! And you can still share insights we might have missed down in the comments.

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Paid AccessLegitimate MMOThe Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOAero Tales Online: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOAnvil Empires: Intermittent alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOArcane Waters: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingArcfall: Pre-alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOAge of Water: Beta
Closed TestingMultiplayerARK 2: Closed testing
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOAshes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Closed TestingMultiplayerAshfall: Closed testing
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOBellatores: Closed testing
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOBlue Protocol: Japanese testing
Paid AccessMultiplayerBook of Travels: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingCamelot Unchained: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingChronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOChrono Odyssey: Closed testing
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOCinderstone Online: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingCity of Titans: Alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOCoreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOCorepunk: Closed alpha
Paid AccessMultiplayerCraftopia: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerThe Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingDark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingDarkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)
Closed TestingMultiplayerThe Day Before: Closed alpha (delay drama)
Paid AccessMultiplayerDiablo IV: Open beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMODreamworld: Pre-alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMODune Awakening: Closed testing
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingECO: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingEleven: Closed alpha
Open TestingMultiplayerEnlisted: Beta
Closed TestingMultiplayerFae Farm: Closed testing (delayed)
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOFractured Online: Back in closed development
Closed TestingMultiplayerFractured Veil: Back in closed development
Paid AccessMultiplayerFrozen Flame: Early access
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOGenfanad: Alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOIlysia: Alpha two
Open TestingLegitimate MMOInferna: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOKurtzpel: Closed beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingLast Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)
Closed TestingMultiplayerLost Skies: Closed testing
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMonsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOMortal Exodus: Closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerMultiverse: Returned to closed testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerNightingale: Meep
Open TestingMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingNoah’s Heart: Beta
Open TestingLegitimate MMOOdd Giants: Alpha
Paid AccessMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingOutlaws of the Old West: Early access
Closed TestingMultiplayerPalia: Closed alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOPantheon: Intermittent backer alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPast Fate: Closed alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPax Dei: Closed alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOPerfect New World: Closed beta
Closed TestingMultiplayerProject Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOProject Gorgon: Early access beta
Open TestingMultiplayerProsperous Universe: Early access
Open TestingLegitimate MMOReign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOSamuTale: Closed alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingSeed: Alpha (drama, crypto link and weird comms blockout?)
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOShadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOShip of Heroes: Beta testing
Closed TestingMultiplayerMalingering in Perpetual TestingSkull and Bones: Closed alpha
Closed TestingMultiplayerSpellcraft: Alpha
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingStar Citizen: Backer alpha
Paid AccessMultiplayerStarbase: Early access open alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOTarisland: Beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOThrone & Liberty: Korean closed beta
Paid AccessMultiplayerValheim: Early access
Paid AccessMultiplayerV Rising: Early access
Paid AccessLegitimate MMOMalingering in Perpetual TestingValiance Online: Closed beta
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOThe Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Closed TestingMultiplayerWarcraft Arclight Rumble: Closed alpha
Closed TestingLegitimate MMOWaven: Open alpha
Closed TestingMultiplayerWayfinder: Closed beta

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.
