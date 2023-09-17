The MOP Up: World of Warcraft’s mighty banhammer strikes once more

World of Warcraft announced that it banned 145,566 accounts in August, saying, “All of these actions were for cheating or exploitation, which primarily result in permanent bans or six-month suspensions.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

No, there are no current plans for a Tibia Classic or legacy server, despite what a recent rumor says. “These are just assumptions/speculations based on an old logo that was created for a different purpose.”

The traveling merchant and his lotto scratchers are back in Skyforge if you wish to try your luck!

MU Archangel patched up to include “the new Gate of Divine Realm, Bracelet, Equipment Unseals, and Devil Raids.”

WalkScape reported that its recently concluded “Summer Walkdown” event by 500 testers resulted in 102 million steps taken.

War Thunder’s devs took to the forums to answer some questions and concerns about vehicle placements in the game’s research trees.

Final Fantasy XI is wrapping up summer with several campaigns, an Alter Ego expo, and new login rewards.

SMITE added yet another Magic: The Gathering planeswalker skin to its MOBA, this one for Garruk the Wildspeaker.

“We would like to invite all players to a very special [Ultima Online] dev meet & greet on September 25th, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET on Test Center 1. Following the meet & greet light refreshments will be served to celebrate the 26th Anniversary of Ultima Online!”

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line