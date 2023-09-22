Diablo’s Inaris and Lillith are among the guest characters being sold in Call of Duty Season 6

The current iterations of Call of Duty are apparently going to be absolutely awash in things when Season 6 arrives to Modern Warfare II and Warzone on Wednesday, September 27th, including Halloween modes, new maps, and enough guest character skins to make one knowingly smirk as Blizzard tries to copy another game’s schtick.

Several spooky events are on deck for the multiplayer shooters over the course of the season, including multiple modes and maps as part of the wider Haunting Halloween event, several appropriately thematic weapons and items, new ranked play rewards, and four new maps for MWII.

Perhaps more amusingly (in a “oh you’re trying so hard, sweetie” kind of way) are the wide assortment of operators and skins that will be up for sale: Players can dress their gun-toting avatars as characters from the Spawn comics, Inaris or Lillith from the Diablo series, Ash Williams from Evil Dead, Alucard from the anime Hellsing, or just straight-up be Skeletor. The game is also going to be selling skins that dress up some of the season’s new weapons in Doom style.

This all prefaces Activision’s run-up to Modern Warfare III, which will get its own showcase video on October 5th, followed by beta testing between October 6th and 16th, then the game’s full launch on November 10th; those who pre-order the shooter will get to play the story campaign ahead of time on November 2nd. Until then, players can look ahead to Activision’s Spirit Halloween-style FPS multiverse.