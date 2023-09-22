Diablo’s Inaris and Lillith are among the guest characters being sold in Call of Duty Season 6

As well as Spawn, Hellsing, Ash Williams, and Skeletor

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

The current iterations of Call of Duty are apparently going to be absolutely awash in things when Season 6 arrives to Modern Warfare II and Warzone on Wednesday, September 27th, including Halloween modes, new maps, and enough guest character skins to make one knowingly smirk as Blizzard tries to copy another game’s schtick.

Several spooky events are on deck for the multiplayer shooters over the course of the season, including multiple modes and maps as part of the wider Haunting Halloween event, several appropriately thematic weapons and items, new ranked play rewards, and four new maps for MWII.

Perhaps more amusingly (in a “oh you’re trying so hard, sweetie” kind of way) are the wide assortment of operators and skins that will be up for sale: Players can dress their gun-toting avatars as characters from the Spawn comics, Inaris or Lillith from the Diablo series, Ash Williams from Evil Dead, Alucard from the anime Hellsing, or just straight-up be Skeletor. The game is also going to be selling skins that dress up some of the season’s new weapons in Doom style.

This all prefaces Activision’s run-up to Modern Warfare III, which will get its own showcase video on October 5th, followed by beta testing between October 6th and 16th, then the game’s full launch on November 10th; those who pre-order the shooter will get to play the story campaign ahead of time on November 2nd. Until then, players can look ahead to Activision’s Spirit Halloween-style FPS multiverse.

source: official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleAstroneer’s fall event has players farming up sturdysquash in spaaaaace
Next articleBetawatch: The Wagadu Chronicles is gearing up for early access this year

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments