MMO Week in Review: FFXIV’s Viper, Star Citizen’s Pyro

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

The MMO genre saw dueling conventions this weekend: Final Fantasy XIV’s London Fanfest revealed the new Viper job and Dawntrail regions and content, while Star Citizen’s CitizenCon teased the Pyro system hitting the preview channel on Halloween.

Meanwhile, drama swirled around Pantheon, SWTOR announced Chains of the Dark, LOTRO delayed Corsairs of Umbar, Albion Online released Wild Blood, and Diablo IV landed on Steam.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleDestiny 2 announces Halloween contests, outlines plans to make Sparrows faster in Season 23

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments