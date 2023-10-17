Massively OP Podcast Episode 441: A Blizzard trick or treat

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Halloween in MMOs, the Microsoft buyout of ABK, WoW Classic’s next phase, Embers Adrift’s first birthday, Ship of Heroes’ pricing, and if Game Pass should add WoW.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: