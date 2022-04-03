MMO Week in Review: Dragonflight, the Jade Sea, and Eternal Winter

The MMO world is reeling this weekend from the apparently inadvertent Blizzard website leak of World of Warcraft’s next expansion, which appears to be named Dragonflight.

But of course, that was just the capstone to a packed week. In addition to suffering through April Fools’ Day, we saw Guild Wars 2 continue to nerf the overtuned Jade Sea meta, got a hands-on with Black Desert’s Eternal Winter expansion, watched CCP continue to drive EVE Online off a cliff, held our breaths at the New World Heart of Madness rollout, peered into Final Fantasy XIV’s Newfound Adventure patch, and revisited Star Trek Online and Secret World.

Finally, in the midst of layoffs we all know about but Gamigo won’t acknowledge, the company insisted RIFT’s promised update is truly coming… just late.

THIS WEEK'S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK'S CASTS & STREAMS

