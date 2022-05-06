World of Warcraft discusses Dragonflight crafting and finally removes the School of Hard Knocks achievement

It’s been more than a decade since players first began searching for the Violet Proto-Drake mount from World of Warcraft’s holiday event meta-achievement, and in all that time people have cursed one particular achievement: The School of Hard Knocks. It’s an achievement that requires doing very specific things in battlegrounds with your orphan accompanying you during Children’s Week, proving excessively frustrating for players of all stripes. But no more will you be forced to endure it because Blizzard is removing that achievement from the requirements for the overall meta-achievement, thereby making it entirely optional! It only took 14 years!

Speaking of things only taking a rather long time to get changed, the developers have also posted a bunch of information about crafting in the upcoming Dragonflight expansion, which include plans to ensure that players can use crafted gear as the reliable equivalent of raid gear and the new “recrafting” system to upgrade existing crafting items to higher power. There’s also the usual weekly development recap that reminds players about things like the upcoming Sunwell raid series in The Burning Crusade Classic and recaps of the Warcraft Arclight Rumble announcement.