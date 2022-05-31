MGI & Gamigo Q1 2022: Atlas Rogues is dead

I’m sorry to report this morning that Gamigo is sunsetting Atlas Rogues. The news came on Memorial Day when nobody in the US was paying any attention. “We have concluded that the game can no longer sustain itself,” Gamigo told fans. The servers will stay on through July 5th. Refunds – but only for players who purchased the game in 2022 – are available through account support.

The announcement won’t come as a huge shock to MMO players, unfortunately. The game rolled into early access in 2020 as a co-op roguelite spinoff for the long-sunsetted turn-based Trion MMORPG Atlas Reactor, but initial reviews suggested the new title was a bit of a mess. Following lukewarm reception, the game went silent as of spring 2021, and Gamigo hadn’t done anything with it for the last year as its Steam concurrency fell to single digits, other than point out in its last investor report that the game “did not meet expectations and will not be pursued further.” Apparently, now it won’t even live on in maintenance mode.

Speaking of investor reports: MGI dropped its Q1 2022 report yesterday as well; it talks up its purchase of AxesInMotion, its advertising ventures, its ongoing relocation to Sweden, its new “launch department,” and a nice little year-over-year revenue bump of 27% compared to this quarter 2021, which of course did not stop the company from a large wave of Gamigo layoffs earlier this spring. A solid 67% of the MGI’s revenue comes from North America, with another 20% in Europe. It also includes a recap of recent MMO launches – mostly patches for Trove, Fiesta Online, Wizard101, Grand Fantasia, Echo of Soul, and Aura Kingdom – as well as the upcoming Fractured Online and Wizard101 EU launches. RIFT is not mentioned in the report.