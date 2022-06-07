Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida talks about PvP design, deific lore, and characterization

Players are loving the new Duty Support feature in Final Fantasy XIV according to Naoki Yoshida. A recent interview with the producer and director from a Japanese site has received an unofficial fan translation, and Yoshida mentions that in Japan in particular a lot of new people have come to the game and been surprised at how much they’re enjoying it. That alone validates his decision to include it in the rest of the game. But Yoshida’s interview covers a lot of topics, including how surprised he is at the fan response to the deities seen in the Aglaia raid, including how much fan art has been produced. (He also notes that Nald’thal’s “scales” mechanic had to be changed multiple times.)

