MMO Week in Review: LOTRO Remastered

So Lord of the Rings Online had a surprisingly big week, and we don’t just mean the impending Hobbit Lore-masters and C&D against the private server: On Friday, SSG answered calls for more communication by announcing a “remastered” version of the game, gobs of new content including endgame content, 64-bit servers, and a plan for new hires.

Activision-Blizzard made headlines too, for canceling the Warcraft mobile MMO over a financing dispute with NetEase as well as engaging in more unionbusting, plus Diablo Immortal helped it lift its MAUs (though not its QoQ revenues).

Meanwhile, Guild Wars 2 released its latest festival, Legends of Aria beclowned itself over a $70 crypto pay-to-win lockbox, these folks are why we can’t have nice things, and we talked to video game cats.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

