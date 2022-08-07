MMO Week in Review: LOTRO Remastered

By
Bree Royce
-
    
So Lord of the Rings Online had a surprisingly big week, and we don’t just mean the impending Hobbit Lore-masters and C&D against the private server: On Friday, SSG answered calls for more communication by announcing a “remastered” version of the game, gobs of new content including endgame content, 64-bit servers, and a plan for new hires.

Activision-Blizzard made headlines too, for canceling the Warcraft mobile MMO over a financing dispute with NetEase as well as engaging in more unionbusting, plus Diablo Immortal helped it lift its MAUs (though not its QoQ revenues).

Meanwhile, Guild Wars 2 released its latest festival, Legends of Aria beclowned itself over a $70 crypto pay-to-win lockbox, these folks are why we can’t have nice things, and we talked to video game cats.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
