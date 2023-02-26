The MOP Up: World of Tanks expands its garage to include tournament access

World of Tanks players are being treated to another round of feature ammo in the near future, as Wargaming is expanding the functionality of the tank garage.

“The tournament tab is coming to your garage! It’s now much more convenient to find tournaments and challenges to take part in! Find your favourite tournaments and/or challenges and get rewards!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Redfall players will be relieved to learn that the four-player online co-op won’t require them to stay in close vicinity, but rather that all players will be able to roam the large map independently.

MU Online announced a new patch with “[the] Elf Class Renewal, Elite Zone of Kanturu Underground, 4th Guardian ‘Shining Tail,’ [and] a ton of new in-game events.”

Wurm Online’s latest bug fix patch also included more accurate information about how hungry certain critters are in the game world.

Paladins kicked off its sixth season with the return of the Payload mode and the new frontline champion, Nyx.

Realm of the Mad God is celebrating Mardi Gras and the arrival of Onmyoji Ninja and the Plague Doctor Priest.

Wolcen announced that it arrived on the Epic Game Store and offers cross-play with the Steam version. The final chapter of the story will arrive later this year.

A slew of small bug fixes arrived in Star Trek Online. Any here that you recognize?

“Netmarble announced the return of Iggy & Scorch to their free-to-play PC Action MOBA game Paragon: The Overprime. As part of a new game update, players can also obtain new skins, utilize a new honor system, experience game improvements, and more.”

“Tactical extraction shooter” Arena Breakout started global beta testing. It will launch on mobile later this year.

Ongoing improvements to the new player experience and commodity trading are on Prosperous Universe’s docket.

Apex Legends’ player count continues to rise, with a recent peak of 624,473 concurrent users reported.

Nexon’s PvP MMO Wars of Prasia started taking pre-registrations in Korea:

February 28th is bringing the Eleventh Hour update to Battlefield 2042 with a new map, weapons, and battle pass:

Who’s ready to be the Manticore king in SMITE? Martichoras certainly looks the part:

On February 23rd, Alaskan-themed Aurora Shores is opening in Way of the Hunter:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line