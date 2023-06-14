World of Warcraft explores the design of Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible in a new video

If you’re currently doing any sort of raiding in World of Warcraft, from pushing progression to slowly waiting out the drip-feed of the raid finder (hey, at least the third wing is finally available), you’ve been knee-deep in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. If you want to learn more about the raid’s design, there’s a new video from the development team with lead encounter designer Michael Nuthals and principal artist Steve Crow sounding off on the design. The video inexplicably has 15 minutes of dead air in the front, but we’ve timed the video below so you can jump right into the actual content.

The whole process is designed in some point to mirror the overall progression of Neltharion as a character, starting with more traditional black dragonflight architecture before moving into more chaotic and uncomfortable influences just as Neltharion himself became… well, Deathwing. It’s an interesting look behind the scenes in both the process of making the raid look nice and designing encounters around those environments. Check out the full video just below.