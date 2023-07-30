The MOP Up: MapleStory rebuilds the legendary guild castle

MapleStory broke out the second part of its two-part summer Savior update which is “packed with a new mystical land to discover, a new boss to defeat, and the Guild Castle, there are plenty of adventures for Maplers to embark on!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news!

Villagers & Heroes introduced Patch 5.7 with “a number of improvements to the mobile menu, some pertinent bug fixes, and Seahorses now have the ability to walk on water.”

Hack-and-slasher Undecember started pre-registrations for its late-August Season 2 Hira act.

Neverwinter’s July 25th update fixed an issue with Hero’s Path item level missions, adjusted the Lolth encounter, and “Packmaster Zayev’s pack has been reduced due to a severe case of the mange.”

WalkScape said that its closed alpha build is finally ready and playable — although it is not in any sort of finished state.

War Thunder’s summer roadmap includes “improvement to premium accounts, free repairs when destroyed by friendly fire, detailed combat log and more.” Oh, and there’s a new battle pass that just started.

World of Tanks is merging together different regional chat channels and offering rewards for subscriber milestones. Sounds totally confusing, but what do I know?

Prosperous Universe pushed out its Liquidity update: “A new set of contract templates enables custom loan offers. On top of that, investors are now able to identify the most promising business endeavors via a new system of universe-wide leaderboard statistics.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj is coming to the Call of Duty franchise as its “first self-named female Operator.”

EverQuest II brought out a small patch on July 25th with some ability adjustments (including many nerfs to the Illusionist) and “added a target_player command which will only target PC players, and ignore NPC’s, pets, mercenaries, punch, and even pie.”

Palworld released the second part of its tutorial video series:

Today, we would like to share a sequel to that tutorial video, so please take a look at it. The second tutorial is "Using Pals Efficiently." Add it to your wishlist and wait for the release!

Steam：https://t.co/jl4Uw4ZSKs#Palnews #Palworld #Pocketpair pic.twitter.com/BaG9DemrXN — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) July 27, 2023

Eversoul recapped its half-anniversary (?) event in Korea:

