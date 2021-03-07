MMO Week in Review: Blade & Soul’s revival, ArcheAge’s fresh starts

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

At this point, it seems as if Gamigo has entirely given up on trying to appease disgruntled ArcheAge fans, as smack in the middle of its ongoing server merges and land rushes, the studio announced new fresh start servers.

Meanwhile, Blade & Soul’s Revival is happening, Daybreak and Cold Iron finally revealed Aliens: Fireteam, Crowfall posted its launch roadmap, we peeked into Camelot Unchained’s crafting plans, Valve gave up on Artifact, The Division 2 disappointed fans with a long delay before its next big mode, and we previewed Elder Scrolls Online’s upcoming DLC.

And in MOP meta news, we kicked off a brand-new WoW Classic column called Casually Classic.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: