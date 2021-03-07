MMO Week in Review: Blade & Soul’s revival, ArcheAge’s fresh starts

At this point, it seems as if Gamigo has entirely given up on trying to appease disgruntled ArcheAge fans, as smack in the middle of its ongoing server merges and land rushes, the studio announced new fresh start servers.

Meanwhile, Blade & Soul’s Revival is happening, Daybreak and Cold Iron finally revealed Aliens: Fireteam, Crowfall posted its launch roadmap, we peeked into Camelot Unchained’s crafting plans, Valve gave up on Artifact, The Division 2 disappointed fans with a long delay before its next big mode, and we previewed Elder Scrolls Online’s upcoming DLC.

And in MOP meta news, we kicked off a brand-new WoW Classic column called Casually Classic.

