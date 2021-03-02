Massively OP Podcast Episode 311: The day the MMOs died

In this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about the crushing news of Gamigo and BioWare’s cancelations, Dungeons and Dragons Online’s huge anniversary, Riot’s MMO hiring spree, Blizzard’s mobile Warcraft game, and how we can make MMOs “like they used to be.”
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW Classic, Elder Scrolls Online, City of Heroes
- News: BioWare halts development on Anthem
- News: Gamigo cancels Twin Saga, Eden Eternal, Defiance, and Defiance 2050
- News: Dungeons and Dragons Online’s 15th anniversary, mini-expansion, and mysterious teaser
- News: Black Desert is under Pearl Abyss’ control and is free for a time
- News: Riot Games puts out a weird hiring call for its MMORPG
- News: Is Blizzard making a mobile Warcraft game?
- Mailbag: Week in Review subscription
- Mailbag: Valheim and limited-size servers
- Mailbag: Making MMOs like they used to be
- Outro
Other info:
