Massively OP Podcast Episode 311: The day the MMOs died

In this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about the crushing news of Gamigo and BioWare’s cancelations, Dungeons and Dragons Online’s huge anniversary, Riot’s MMO hiring spree, Blizzard’s mobile Warcraft game, and how we can make MMOs “like they used to be.”

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: