Riot Games starts hiring ‘a raid team’ of devs for its Runeterra MMORPG

Riot Games put out an open call for “a lot of people” to join “a pretty big raid team” of developers working on the studio’s upcoming MMORPG. The MMO, which will be set in the same universe as League of Legends, was first announced last December, although very few details are known about this title.

The studio has now put up a hiring page that asks applicants to submit a résumé without knowing what jobs, exactly, for which they are applying. This sounds like the project is still in the early phase, but it is certainly cool to see a page up like this — and to see Riot wave the MMORPG flag so adamantly and proudly.

“No, you’re not dreaming, we’re working on an MMORPG based in the League universe,” Riot said. “We know MMOs take a lot of people to create, and we’ll need a pretty big raid team if we want to bring Runeterra to life. That’s where you come in. We’ll periodically post new roles, but right now we don’t have any specific openings on the team—we’re just gearing up for the journey (and need to replace our greens first).”

“This is an unusual approach because we are going to need a lot of people, and we know there is a lot of interest, so you can use this link to express your interest even if we don’t have an open role for you yet,” posted Lead Developer Greg Street on Twitter. “Early on there is definitely a need for industry veterans with MMO experience, but we will consider folks with no industry experience down the road.”