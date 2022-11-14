Riot MMO lead still cagey about game details as he talks about career and online RPG design

While it is not the detail-laden treasure chest of information that fans of Riot’s upcoming Runeterra MMORPG were hoping to hear, a recent interview with Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street still proved to be worthwhile due to hearing the experienced game designer talk about his history and opinions on general MMO design.

Some of the topics that he touched on include raiding, monetization, player-driven content, factions, and action combat vs. tab targeting. As a gamer, Street said that his three favorite MMOs to play are World of Warcraft, Star Wars Galaxies, and Destiny.

Street did comment on the budget for the title, saying that the studio is swimming in money: “Riot’s going to cancel this game if it’s not good enough — it won’t cancel the game because it’s too expensive. But it’s not a blank check.”

In response to a fan asking if there are plans to reveal more about the MMO this year, Street said, “Not sure. Since we aren’t shipping to a rigid deadline, there isn’t some kind of rigid master plan. We will let you know when we have something worthy of sharing. Really appreciate the patience. We knew it was a risk talking about the game so early.”