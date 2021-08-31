Considering the ‘housing crisis’ in MMOs like Ultima Online, FFXIV, and EVE Online

MMORPGs with limited digital real estate for player housing such as ArcheAge and Ultima Online may be hurting rather than helping the overall game, a new piece at Game Developer by Lars Doucet argues. The rush to grab land and the potential for real money investment make all of this a dicey prospect, according to the author: “I’m concerned these will lead to digital land speculation bubbles that will make players, developers, and investors alike lose stupid amounts of money.”
Ultima Online’s almost-24-year-old housing crisis on its most populated shards, which is due to an open world housing model and limited plots, was held up as a prime example, as was EVE Online’s galaxy. FFXIV’s infamous housing shortage, which we’ve covered extensively ourselves, was also mentioned: “The biggest problem with FFXIV’s hyper-dimensional suburbs, however, is that it has somehow achieved the worst of both worlds – a virtual bedroom district that doesn’t interact with the rest of the game, and a limited supply of land that has led to rampant housing speculation, sky-high prices, and a black market for land.”
The author argues that virtual real estate differs from the real world in several respects, such as the ability to make more land, not having to respect physics, and not even requiring land as a necessary factor for gameplay.
Ultima Online’s Raph Koster responded to the piece with a number of notes. One of these mentioned that Star Wars Galaxies had plenty of room for housing but a limited number of desirable locales: “This latter topic opens up the issues like we had in Galaxies, where there was ample room for everyone to own a house if they chose – but people did things like build player cities atop the entrances to dungeons to monopolize access to resources.”
We’re guessing longtime MMO players can think of even more examples – we sure can!
My MMO housing experience is limited, but I’ll go over what I do know.
WoW’s garrisons were a lost opportunity. It’s called a garrison, yet it’s just you and your NPCs, and like all other WoW content, is soon forgotten and ignored at the next expansion. They could have been so much more, like guilds/friends building their own unique takes on the idea, with diffrerent layouts and building types, group and raid quests associated with the garrisons, and so much more. With all the different races in WoW all having their own styles, the potential for not only more diverse and interesting garrisons, but also player housing was immense, and fell so far short.
Wildstar is a game I never played much, but did mess about with my basic Drakken warrior’s house just a bit, but my impressions here were positive. Wildstar made a lot of bad decisions, but their housing was great.
EQ2 has houses and guild halls that are one of the best, if not the best, thing about that game and the first video I ever made was a tour of my house in Neriak, (although a low quality one). I did more after that video with my Mistmoore manor which is perfect for my love of Scooby Doo and classic horror, but for me, EQ2 has the best housing in any game I’ve played to date, barring non-MMOs anyway.
CoX’s bases are decent. Homecoming gives infinite resources to make them, so they aren’t as fun for me, just like creative mode in Minecraft lacks something when compared to building in survival mode.
CO has the hideouts which are ok, no great shakes but not awful. Feels like more of an afterthought than anything else though.
SWTOR housing is odd as the actual zones are pretty cool, I did love my Yavin 4 temple with the secret caves and grotto and lots of RP opportunities there, but the hook system is absolute garbage, especially when compared to EQ2 that let you scale things and still put them almost anywhere with few limitations and SWTOR often frustrates with how limited the system is.
FF14’s housing I want to like, but it’s such a mess. Just make them instanced like EQ2 or something like that. I’d love to have a place to call my own, but with their wonky system I can’t see it ever happening. It should be tore down and completely redone.
Eve has no shortage of space, especially with wormholes added in and it’s the only thing that drives Alliance wars.
Ff14 on the otherhand…definitely is annoying. I had to pay 100 million for a medium plot on the housing discord. It doesn’t even make sense since there are wards (shards) so they can make any number of copies.
100 million, I know I’m a bit behind, but the most I’ve had so far is 1 million at once. This makes it even more unlikely that I’ll ever get one.