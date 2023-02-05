MMO Week in Review: FFXIV’s cheaters, NCsoft’s layoffs

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0
Onward!

Cheaters did their best to spoil this week in MMOs as Final Fantasy XIV was ensnared by a scandal over players using forbidden plugins to claim a world first title. The quarrel spilled over into the broader MMO community and prompted frustration from Yoshi-P – and punishment for the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, we checked in on the state of Dragonflight, toured FFXIV’s housing system, and lamented NCsoft’s layoffs. And in meta news, we’re now on Mastodon!

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Meta: MassivelyOP is now on Mastodon - Hallo, MOP readers! By popular request, we've been working on our Mastodon implementation as an alternative to existing social media networks, and thanks to several stars aligning with our plugins…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleEVE Online opens applications for closed beta testing of its Excel spreadsheet integration

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments