MMO Week in Review: FFXIV’s cheaters, NCsoft’s layoffs

Cheaters did their best to spoil this week in MMOs as Final Fantasy XIV was ensnared by a scandal over players using forbidden plugins to claim a world first title. The quarrel spilled over into the broader MMO community and prompted frustration from Yoshi-P – and punishment for the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, we checked in on the state of Dragonflight, toured FFXIV’s housing system, and lamented NCsoft’s layoffs. And in meta news, we’re now on Mastodon!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

