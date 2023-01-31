Massively OP Podcast Episode 407: Roadmaps, roadmaps, roadmaps

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about roadmaps, roadmaps, and more roadmaps! Elder Scrolls Online, Dungeons and Dragons Online, Diablo Immortal, and Villagers and Heroes all laid out plans for 2023, along with a delightful launch announcement from Gloria Victis.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO
- News: Elder Scrolls Online roadmap and new class
- News: Dungeons and Dragons Online’s mini-expansion announcement
- News: Diablo Immortal’s confusing roadmap
- News: Villagers and Heroes is finally getting interior housing
- News: Star Trek Online’s 13th anniversary patch
- News: Gloria Victis to launch next week
- Mailbag: Exploring optional content
- Outro
- Podcast theme: “Another Story Begins” from Gloria Victis
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
