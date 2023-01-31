Massively OP Podcast Episode 407: Roadmaps, roadmaps, roadmaps

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about roadmaps, roadmaps, and more roadmaps! Elder Scrolls Online, Dungeons and Dragons Online, Diablo Immortal, and Villagers and Heroes all laid out plans for 2023, along with a delightful launch announcement from Gloria Victis.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

