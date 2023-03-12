MMO Week in Review: Finding Wayfinder, farewelling Ghostcrawler

While its NDA remains in place, multiplayer co-op title Wayfinder did let media and players take a peek behind the curtain this week, and we interviewed the Airship Syndicate team from an MMO player’s perspective, poking at the group size, customization, and monetization systems that have MMO players curious.

Meanwhile, Greg Street departed Riot and the Riot MMO, Star Citizen fumbled its latest alpha patch, World of Warcraft previewed Embers of Neltharion, and we took a hard look at Elder Scrolls Online’s combat.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

