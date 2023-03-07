Massively OP Podcast Episode 412: It’s a mad, mad, Mad World

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s new story, Embers Adrift’s new zone, Mad World’s launch plans, an introduction to Pax Dei, Blue Protocol’s character creator, and reminiscing about Tabula Rasa.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, AdventureQuest 3D, No Man’s Sky
- News: Guild Wars 2 releases new End of Dragons story
- News: Embers Adrift adds Grimstone Canyon zone
- News: Mad World aims to launch in first half of this year
- News: What is Pax Dei?
- News: Blue Protocol releases benchmark and character creator
- Mailbag: What were Tabula Rasa’s strengths?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Main Theme” from Blue Protocol
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
