Massively OP Podcast Episode 418: Big Numbers Inc.

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about some mighty big numbers, Wayfinder’s delay, LOTRO’s new avatar options, the reveal of Mortal Exodus, and why some players very much want to save the world on a daily basis.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Fallout 76, City of Heroes
- News: Mortal Exodus announced
- News: Wayfinder’s beta and early access delayed
- News: LOTRO busts out additional avatar options
- News: Big numbers for ESO, Path of Exile, and Albion Online
- Mailbag: Diminishing returns of MMO storytelling
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Joy of the Free Folk” from LOTRO
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
