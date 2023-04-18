Massively OP Podcast Episode 418: Big Numbers Inc.

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about some mighty big numbers, Wayfinder’s delay, LOTRO’s new avatar options, the reveal of Mortal Exodus, and why some players very much want to save the world on a daily basis.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

