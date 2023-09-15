Betawatch: Kingdoms of Elyria is no longer launching this year, quelle surprise

In what will surely shock anyone with the memory of a mayfly that has suffered severe head trauma and has gotten blackout drunk, Kingdoms of Elyria (which was supposed to be the “at least we launched something” project out of Chronicles of Elyria after its chief dev tried to declare it not actually canceled) will not actually launch this year. Jeromy Walsh also notes that he’s trying to add more polish and adds a comparison to Baldur’s Gate 3, which is… you know, let’s just write it off with a nod and an admonition to keep reaching for that rainbow, buddy.

What? Star Citizen isn’t the only crowdfunding disaster we have to dunk on. We don’t have to dunk on Palia at all, with its latest patch adding Temple of the Flames content. We’re not dunking on Eterspire or Dune Spice Wars or Synced for launching. I’m just saying.

Look, let’s just move on to the roundup of beta news just below along with our full list of games in testing. If one of those titles has skipped into a new test phase, you can let us know about it in the comments. All of the above is totally cool. We’re fine, we’re all fine. How are you?

We consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s often under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions. Finally, we’ll mark games “malingering” if they’ve been in a certain tier of development for a long time with no clear path to launch.

Open testing

Closed testing

Paid access

Legit MMORPG

Multiplayer

The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access

Aero Tales Online: Early access

Age of Water: Paid closed beta

Anvil Empires: Intermittent alpha

Arcane Waters: Early access

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

ARK 2: Closed testing

Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning

Ashfall: Closed beta

ASKA: Closed beta

Battlebit: Early access

Battle Crush: Closed beta on October 23rd

Bellatores: Closed testing

Bitcraft: Closed alpha incoming

Blue Protocol: Launching worldwide in 2024

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Chrono Odyssey: Closed testing

Cinderstone Online: Closed beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Early access

Corepunk: Closed alpha, open testing scheduled for September

Craftopia: Early access

The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing

Dark and Darker: Paid early access, legal troubles.

Dark and Light: Early access (abandoned?)

Darkbind: Closed beta (probably abandoned?)

The Day Before: Closed alpha (delay drama)

The Division Heartland: Closed testing

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha

Dune Awakening: Closed testing

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Evercore Heroes: Paid testing, updates stopping with a focus on a redesign

Fae Farm: Closed testing, launch planned for September 8th

The First Descendant: Beta in September

Fractured Online: Paid beta access

Fractured Veil: Back in closed development, early access on October 18th

Frozen Flame: Early access

Genfanad: Alpha

Ilysia: Beta two through August 23rd

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Last Oasis: Early access (abandoned?)

Legendarium Online: Paid alpha access

Lost Skies: Closed testing

Monster Hunter Now: Closed beta

Monsters & Memories: Intermittent pre-alpha

Mortal Exodus: Closed testing

Multiverse: Returned to closed testing

Nightingale: Ongoing closed events

Noah’s Heart: Beta

Odd Giants: Alpha

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Palia: Open beta

Pantheon: Intermittent backer alpha

Party Animals: Closed testing starting September 1st

Past Fate: Closed testing

Path of Exile 2: Beta June 2024

Pax Dei: Closed alpha

Perfect New World: Closed beta

Pow Vista: Open beta (mobile)

Project F4E: Closed testing

Project Genom: Closed alpha (servers offline, abandoned?)

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Project Loki: Closed beta

Project ST: Closed testing, open event ended

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Return Alive: Closed beta

Reign of Guilds: Intermittent open beta

SamuTale: “Paid closed alpha early access” according to the developer, which is just early access, come on dude

Seed: Alpha (drama, crypto link and weird comms blockout?)

Shadow’s Kiss: Early access (but read this first)

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skull and Bones: Closed beta

Spellcraft: Alpha

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Tarisland: Beta

Throne & Liberty: Korean closed beta, western launch delayed into 2024

Trimurti Online: Stress testing

Valheim: Early access

V Rising: Early access

Valiance Online: Closed beta

The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Warcraft Rumble: Soft launching, changed name, everything is fine

Waven Early access

Wayfinder Early access ahead of full launch

We welcome additions and corrections to this list; send your info our way via tips!

