MMO Week in Review: Daybreak week

It was a massive week for Daybreak MMOs, which often don’t get much glory individually, but all five of them got something tangible this week: Lord of the Rings Online released the Mariner as well as preorders for Corsairs of Umbar, EverQuest II began beta for the Ballads of Zimara expansion, Classic EverQuest announced its December Laurion’s Song expansion, DC Universe Online launched GU138 Justice League Dark Cursed, and even PlanetSide 2’s Halloween events began.

Meanwhile, we saw Gigantic revived – briefly – and welcomed returning players to Final Fantasy XIV for its 6.5 Growing Light update and New World for its Rise of the Angry Earth expansion.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

Global Chat: So who’s ready for EverQuest 3? - Hibernating fans of the EverQuest franchise stirred from slumber this past month to hear that EG7 and Daybreak may actually be progressing with a real MMO sequel... for 2028. Of…
WoW Factor: For Khaz Algar! - This is not really a column about Khaz Algar in World of Warcraft, or at least not in the sense that you might expect it to be. That's because there's…

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre's latest news and Massively OP's best content in our MMO Week in Review!
