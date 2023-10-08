MMO Week in Review: Daybreak week

It was a massive week for Daybreak MMOs, which often don’t get much glory individually, but all five of them got something tangible this week: Lord of the Rings Online released the Mariner as well as preorders for Corsairs of Umbar, EverQuest II began beta for the Ballads of Zimara expansion, Classic EverQuest announced its December Laurion’s Song expansion, DC Universe Online launched GU138 Justice League Dark Cursed, and even PlanetSide 2’s Halloween events began.

Meanwhile, we saw Gigantic revived – briefly – and welcomed returning players to Final Fantasy XIV for its 6.5 Growing Light update and New World for its Rise of the Angry Earth expansion.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement