MMO Week in Review: BlizzCon 2023 highlights

By
Bree Royce
-
    
If you weren’t paying much attention to BlizzCon this weekend, you missed out on some big reveals: World of Warcraft announced a three-expansion (and presumably three-year) content cycle called the Worldsoul Saga, which starts with The War Within in 2024; WoW Classic announced Cataclysm Classic and a Season of Discovery that gives players some of what they wanted from a theoretical Classic Plus; Diablo IV announced its first expansion, Vessel of Hatred; Overwatch 2 revealed its first Samoan hero, Mauga; and Warcraft Rumble launched into the wilds of mobile.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

