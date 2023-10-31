Massively OP Podcast Episode 443: Endless adventures in cyberdreams

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about World of Warcraft and Guild Wars 2’s next big patches, BlizzCon 2023’s schedule, Fractured’s relaunch, ESO’s Endless Archives, and useful money sinks.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, New World, Fallout 76, Garden Galaxy
- News: Guild Wars 2’s Through the Veil update and roadmap
- News: World of Warcraft’s Emerald dream zone and BlizzCon schedule
- News: Fractured relaunches on November 8th
- News: Elder Scrolls Online rolls out its Endless Archive
- Mailbag: How could MMOs make useful money sinks?
- Outro
