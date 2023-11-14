Massively OP Podcast Episode 445: Rally for Project Gorgon

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Wayfinder and Project Gorgon’s woes, LOTRO’s expansion release, World of Warcraft heading to the Emerald Dream, Guild Wars 2’s newest zone, and MMOs in contemporary settings.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW, Fallout 76, LOTRO, Project Gorgon
- News: Wayfinder lays off staff and transfers ownership
- News: Project Gorgon struggles to survive
- News: Lord of the Rings Online releases Corsairs of Umbar
- News: World of Warcraft’s Update 10.2 and Guild Wars 2: Through the Veil both add zones
- Mailbag: Why don’t MMOs use contemporary settings?
- Outro
