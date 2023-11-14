Massively OP Podcast Episode 445: Rally for Project Gorgon

Justin Olivetti
On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Wayfinder and Project Gorgon’s woes, LOTRO’s expansion release, World of Warcraft heading to the Emerald Dream, Guild Wars 2’s newest zone, and MMOs in contemporary settings.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

