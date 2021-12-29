Steam’s annual best-sellers and most played roundup features several MMOs, MMORPGs, and multiplayer titles

As the new year inches closer to our proverbial doorstep, the gaming world takes a moment to look back at past events (ourselves included). Valve is doing the same thing once more, looking back at some of the platform’s top earners and most played games, many of which fall within the MMO, MMORPG, and multiplayer sub-genres.

Among the top sellers list we find games like Destiny 2, Valheim, New World, Sea of Thieves, and Final Fantasy XIV. Valheim and New World also hit high marks for most played and top new releases, along with Forza Horizon 5, Apex Legends, and Path of Exile. Our genres were further represented in the Early Access Grads category, specifically Century: Age of Ashes and GTFO among them. If you’re currently staring at that last line like my editor, wondering if I’ve maybe mistyped GTAO, no: GTFO is a real game, a multiplayer “extreme cooperative horror shooter” that came out earlier this month and that is just begging to be streamed at some point.

Obviously, Steam is just a part of the greater whole and isn’t the de facto standard of MMO gaming health. That said, it’s an obviously large platform, and seeing many titles from our corner of gaming represented is a good thing all around.

