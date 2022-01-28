Steam’s Lunar New Year sale discounts New World, Elder Scrolls Online, and more

It may not be one of the biggest annual promotions that Valve runs, but Steam’s Lunar New Year sale has several tempting discounts for the frugal gamer. If any of these appeal to you, you’ve got until February 3rd to pick them up.

Elder Scrolls Online’s base game is 70% off at $6, with last year’s Blackwood expansion marked down as well. New World can be picked up for $30, Elite Dangerous is a steal at $6 (Odyssey is 30% off, too), Gloria Victis is yours for $8, Project Gorgon is down to $30, and Black Desert is down to five smackaroos.

Zenith, which just launched this week, got a 10% discount to bring the virtual reality MMO to $26.99. Also newly released and on sale is Mortal Online 2, which is at $35.99.

In the not-quite-so-massively section, Sea of Thieves is marked down to $26.79, Stardew Valley is a steal at $11.99, No Man’s Sky is half-off at $30, Last Oasis is at $14.99, Book of Travels got a slight discount to $23.99, The Crew 2 can be purchased for $10, ARK is at $9.89, Fallout 76 is at ten bucks, and Rust has gone down to $26.79.