Diablo Immortal shows off new Helliquary raid boss and second battlepass

If for some reason you’re still engaged with Diablo Immortal in spite of its being repeatedly exposed as a brutal cash grab with gameplay surpassed by previous entries in the franchise, then you’ll want to pivot your eyeballs toward Blizzard’s latest dev blog on the game, which previews the first major patch since launch, though it’s on the small side.

The update includes a new Helliquary raid boss, Vitaath the Shivering Death; the start of the Hungering Moon weekend event on July 15th; a brief list of class balance changes, chiefly buffs for Wizards and Monks; and multiple bug and gameplay fixes. For example, Blizzard has tweaked monster spawn logic and casting to reduce bot-related farming, made experience globes more convenient to scoop up, and touched up the battleground UI.

The second season of the game’s battlepass is also highlighted in the post; it begins today and runs through August 4th.

“It’s our intention for Diablo Immortal to be a game that you can forge friendships over while felling adversaries together and enjoy playing for many years to come,” Blizzard insists.