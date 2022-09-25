The MOP Up: Allods Online throws an orcish holiday

How many MMOs throw Orcs their very own holiday? I only know one: Allods Online, which celebrates all things orcish — including goblin tossing and drum beating — with Sabantuy.

“The Orcish holiday is a special time of year where we’d like to tell you that Orcs gain a certain sense of peace and oneness with nature… but that isn’t the case. Instead, it’s a seven-day extravaganza of mayhem, one that no other race in Sarnaut, and probably not even Nihaz himself, could survive! ”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news!

Wakfu recently rebooted the servers after an issue was discovered — and talked about the overhaul to Eniripsa’s combat animations.

“We’ve identified and resolved areas that cause hitching to take place during and after new dynamic instances (like the tutorial and Nexus) spin up,” said PlanetSide 2. “These changes should also help the long-term health of the server when it has gone for long periods without being restarted.”

Swords of Legends Online activated the extreme difficulty option for its Realm of Hallucinations (Gujian III) dungeon.

SWTOR players had the pirate incursion event to contend with in the game.

T3 Arena added a new playable character, Fort, who comes into the game as a tank/control hybrid. The latest patch also added a MVP systemand more chat features.

Netmarble ran another test for its battle royale HypeSquad, which will conclude on the 26th.

A 5v5 arena brawler called Kingshunt will go into early access on November 3rd:

Go on a “Hell’s Ink Tour” with the Diablo team:

If you’ve ever been stymied about starting off in Ryzom, here’s a video tutorial that the team put out to help:

Bask in Wrath of the Lich King history:

